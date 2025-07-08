Left Menu

Mali's Gold Mine Drama: State vs. Barrick in a High-Stakes Standoff

The provisional administrator of Mali's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine plans to sell one metric ton of gold as operations restart after a six-month suspension due to disputes between Barrick Gold and the Malian government. The conflict has affected national and company gold outputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:40 IST
Mali's Gold Mine Drama: State vs. Barrick in a High-Stakes Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali is set to restart operations, following a six-month suspension instigated by government intervention. The Malian court-appointed administrator plans to sell one metric ton of gold from the storeroom to fund operational costs, insiders revealed to Reuters.

The suspension arose when the Malian military government seized gold stocks from the site, leading to halted operations by Canadian miner Barrick Gold in January. Since then, tensions have persisted as both sides engage in a high-stakes standoff over tax disputes, export blocks, and efforts to impose a new mining code.

This restart occurs against a backdrop of rising gold prices, presenting potential challenges for both Barrick and the Malian government as they navigate this protracted conflict affecting one of Africa's largest gold mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025