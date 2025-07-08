Xi Jinping's Vision: Balancing Tradition and Innovation in China's Economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses the importance of maintaining China's manufacturing sector while exploring new industries such as AI and renewable energy. Amid strained relations with trading partners, Xi emphasizes technological innovation and self-sufficiency, urging a gradual transformation of established industries rather than their elimination.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a sustained focus on the country's manufacturing capacity even as China looks to develop new industries. This move is part of a strategic effort to restructure the economy against a backdrop of rising tensions with major trading partners.
During an inspection tour in Shanxi province, Xi emphasized the need for industrial transformation and technological innovation while warning that security and stability must not be compromised. His visits across the nation highlight a dual focus: supporting 'strategic new industries' such as AI and renewable energy, while preserving heavy industry dominance and ensuring national self-sufficiency.
In his recent address, Xi urged against abandoning established industries and instead advocated for their orderly transformation. In Shanxi, a top coal-producing province, he stressed the economic shift towards high-value products and renewable energy integration, all while maintaining responsibility for national coal supply.
