CRPF Jawans Injured in Maoist IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

Two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh. They received first aid and were taken to Bijapur's district hospital. Security operations remain active, following a recent Naxal encounter. State officials are determined to eliminate Naxal threats and plan development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:50 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonation orchestrated by Maoists on the Timapur-Murdanda road in Chhattisgarh's Awapalli area. The wounded officers were promptly administered first aid and transported to the district hospital in Bijapur for advanced medical attention.

The incident comes amid ongoing security operations targeting Naxal activities in the region. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the death of a uniformed Naxal during a recent security sweep in Bijapur. Deputy CM Sharma stated, 'Search operations are underway across several parts of the district. Union Minister Amit Shah has consistently urged armed groups to integrate into society.' A notable operation on July 6 led to a confrontation resulting in the death of a Naxal.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed optimism about eradicating Naxal violence, emphasizing the state's wealth in resources. 'Our goal is to rid Chhattisgarh of Naxalism and provide necessary infrastructure,' he declared, highlighting a robust rehabilitation scheme for former Naxals. Concurrently, a Naxal was neutralized by local forces in the Indravati National Park area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

