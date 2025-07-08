Left Menu

Negligence Sparks Action: Haryana Officials Suspended After Farmer's Death

Haryana's Energy Minister, Anil Vij, suspended six power officials following the electrocution death of a farmer, Rajesh Kumar, in Karnal. The officials ignored warnings about hazardous low-hanging electrical wires. An FIR was filed, highlighting their negligence and leading to swift administrative action.

Updated: 08-07-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij has suspended six power distribution officials after a tragedy struck Karnal's Haibatpur village. The unfortunate incident involved farmer Rajesh Kumar, who died due to electrocution caused by hanging wires.

According to a statement from the minister's office, the officials failed to act despite repeated warnings about dangerously low wires. This oversight proved fatal, leaving the community in shock and anger.

Prompted by evident negligence, an FIR has been lodged, holding the officials accountable. The action reflects stringent measures against non-compliance in public safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

