Negligence Sparks Action: Haryana Officials Suspended After Farmer's Death

In a decisive move, Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij has suspended six power distribution officials after a tragedy struck Karnal's Haibatpur village. The unfortunate incident involved farmer Rajesh Kumar, who died due to electrocution caused by hanging wires.

According to a statement from the minister's office, the officials failed to act despite repeated warnings about dangerously low wires. This oversight proved fatal, leaving the community in shock and anger.

Prompted by evident negligence, an FIR has been lodged, holding the officials accountable. The action reflects stringent measures against non-compliance in public safety protocols.

