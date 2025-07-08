Left Menu

CBI Dismantles International Cybercrime Syndicate in 'Operation Chakra-V'

The Central Bureau of Investigation has successfully cracked down on an international cybercrime ring exploiting tech support scams in the UK and Australia. The operation in Noida led to the arrest of key members and seizure of evidence, revealing the syndicate's vast operations and technological prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:14 IST
CBI Dismantles International Cybercrime Syndicate in 'Operation Chakra-V'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a transnational syndicate running tech support scams targeting UK and Australian citizens. The operation, codenamed 'Operation Chakra-V,' involved coordinated searches in Noida, including at a sophisticated fraudulent call center situated in the Noida Special Economic Zone.

The well-planned raids, coinciding with the victims' time zones, resulted in live identification of scam calls. Acting on solid intelligence, the CBI registered RC 07/2025 to probe the syndicate posing as tech support of reputed companies like Microsoft. The fraudsters extorted money from foreign nationals by falsely alleging device compromise.

The CBI, in notable collaboration with the FBI, the UK's National Crime Agency, and Microsoft, traced and unraveled the syndicate's cross-border operations. Extensive evidence, including advanced call infrastructure and deceptive scripts, was seized. A key operative from the syndicate was apprehended, marking a significant victory in the fight against cybercrime.

Reaffirming their dedication to curb cyber threats, the CBI is determined to dismantle such criminal networks through initiatives like Operation Chakra-V, strengthening their cross-border investigation and prosecution capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025