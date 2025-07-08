CBI Dismantles International Cybercrime Syndicate in 'Operation Chakra-V'

In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a transnational syndicate running tech support scams targeting UK and Australian citizens. The operation, codenamed 'Operation Chakra-V,' involved coordinated searches in Noida, including at a sophisticated fraudulent call center situated in the Noida Special Economic Zone.

The well-planned raids, coinciding with the victims' time zones, resulted in live identification of scam calls. Acting on solid intelligence, the CBI registered RC 07/2025 to probe the syndicate posing as tech support of reputed companies like Microsoft. The fraudsters extorted money from foreign nationals by falsely alleging device compromise.

The CBI, in notable collaboration with the FBI, the UK's National Crime Agency, and Microsoft, traced and unraveled the syndicate's cross-border operations. Extensive evidence, including advanced call infrastructure and deceptive scripts, was seized. A key operative from the syndicate was apprehended, marking a significant victory in the fight against cybercrime.

Reaffirming their dedication to curb cyber threats, the CBI is determined to dismantle such criminal networks through initiatives like Operation Chakra-V, strengthening their cross-border investigation and prosecution capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)