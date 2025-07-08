Left Menu

Meghalaya's Leap into Shooting Sports Partnership

Meghalaya's Sports Department has partnered with the NRAI to enhance shooting sports in the state. This MoU seeks to develop infrastructure, coaching, and talent identification. With support from officials and CM Sangma, the initiative is poised to make Meghalaya a future powerhouse in shooting sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:05 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (middle) with shooting sports representative (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Meghalaya Sports Department has embarked on a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The agreement, signed on Tuesday, includes NRAI Secretary General K Sultan Singh and Meghalaya Shooting Association President John F Kharshiin, as announced in an official statement.

The signing ceremony, attended by Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, underscores a mutual commitment to fostering shooting talents across the region. "This collaboration marks a new chapter in the sporting history of Meghalaya," Chief Minister Sangma commented, highlighting the shared vision to build a dynamic shooting sports ecosystem in the state.

This MoU aims to establish premier shooting facilities, implement rigorous training programs, and promote talent from grassroots levels. NRAI President expressed optimism, identifying the Northeast's untapped potential and envisioning Meghalaya as a future shooting powerhouse. Additionally, NRAI plans to host an annual open championship, expecting over 4,000 athletes, which is anticipated to significantly boost the local economy.

The agreement outlines coordinated responsibilities in infrastructure, training, and competition hosting, setting a benchmark for other states. Present at the ceremony were notable figures, including Sports Commissioner Vijay Kumar D, DSYA Assistant Director PB War Nongbri, and senior government officials. This strategic initiative reflects Meghalaya's broader commitment to integrating into both national and international shooting sports circuits.

