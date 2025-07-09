Trump's Tariff Tango: Global Trade in Turmoil
U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his global trade offensive with new tariffs on copper and threats on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, affecting countries like South Korea and Japan. The tariffs are reshaping global trade, causing reactions from various nations and potentially impacting consumer markets and major industries.
In a bold move that shook the global trade landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a substantial 50% tariff on imported copper, promising soon-to-come levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
The announcement is part of an extended trade confrontation with key partners, including South Korea and Japan, exacerbating economic instability.
Reactions from countries worldwide highlight the tariffs' potential impacts on consumer markets and critical industries like pharmaceuticals and electronics.
