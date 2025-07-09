Trump's Tariff Tango: Global Trade in Turmoil

In a bold move that shook the global trade landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a substantial 50% tariff on imported copper, promising soon-to-come levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

The announcement is part of an extended trade confrontation with key partners, including South Korea and Japan, exacerbating economic instability.

Reactions from countries worldwide highlight the tariffs' potential impacts on consumer markets and critical industries like pharmaceuticals and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)