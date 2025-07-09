Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Global Trade in Turmoil

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his global trade offensive with new tariffs on copper and threats on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, affecting countries like South Korea and Japan. The tariffs are reshaping global trade, causing reactions from various nations and potentially impacting consumer markets and major industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:08 IST
In a bold move that shook the global trade landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a substantial 50% tariff on imported copper, promising soon-to-come levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

The announcement is part of an extended trade confrontation with key partners, including South Korea and Japan, exacerbating economic instability.

Reactions from countries worldwide highlight the tariffs' potential impacts on consumer markets and critical industries like pharmaceuticals and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

