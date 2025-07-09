Left Menu

Empowering Indian Farmers through Technology: A New Era Unfolds

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the transformative role of technology in Indian agriculture, turning farmers into entrepreneurs. The government aims to enhance mobile-based crop monitoring and global market access. Innovation hubs and AI are set to redefine agriculture, promoting collaborations between startups, scientists, and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:24 IST
Empowering Indian Farmers through Technology: A New Era Unfolds
The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, announced a progressive shift for Indian farmers towards mobile-based crop monitoring. At the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, a new Center for Agricultural Technological Innovation was inaugurated to aid this transformation.

Pradhan highlighted the government's agenda to transform farmers from mere producers to entrepreneurs. With cutting-edge technology, farmers will soon receive mobile updates on weather, crop recommendations, and market demands, thus significantly increasing their reach and productivity.

The role of artificial intelligence in agriculture was also underscored by Pradhan, citing its utility in diagnosing crop diseases and suggesting solutions. He emphasized collaboration with IIT Ropar and the forthcoming Centre for Agricultural Skill Development as vital for this digital revolution in agriculture.

Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary was also present, stressing the importance of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and acknowledging the pivotal contributions of startups and agricultural scientists in reducing farming risks. Through technology, he noted, farmers can now access global markets, marking the dawn of a new agricultural era.

