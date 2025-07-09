Left Menu

Anthem Biosciences IPO: A Beacon in Biotechnology Market

Anthem Biosciences has set a price band of Rs 530-570 for its Rs 3,395-crore IPO. Scheduled for July 14-16, the offering is an entirely offer-for-sale initiative, targeting Rs 31,800 crore market evaluation. The company's operations span drug discovery to manufacturing, projecting growth in revenue by 30% in FY25.

Anthem Biosciences has announced a price range between Rs 530 and Rs 570 for its forthcoming Rs 3,395-crore initial public offering (IPO), scheduled between July 14-16. At the peak of this range, the company's market evaluation could surpass Rs 31,800 crore.

This IPO is exclusively an offer-for-sale (OFS), indicating that no capital will flow into Anthem—proceeds will go directly to the selling shareholders. The firm specializes in technology-driven contract research and development, as well as the manufacturing of pharmaceutical ingredients.

Despite not receiving funds from the IPO, Anthem is expecting a 30% surge in revenue, estimating Rs 1,844 crore for FY25. The company has operational facilities in Karnataka and is expanding manufacturing capacities to match growing demand. Trading of shares is set for July 21 on the BSE and NSE.

