Mustard Oil: Driving India's Self-Sufficiency in Edible Oils

Mustard stands out as a vital crop in enhancing India's self-reliance in edible oils. Industry experts highlight the crop's importance in filling the gap between domestic supply and demand, urging an increase in acreage, adoption of high-yield seed varieties, and stable pricing for farmers to improve yields.

In the latest reports, India produced 126.06 lakh tonnes of rapeseed and mustard in 2024-25 across an acreage of 86.29 lakh hectares, a slight drop from the previous year. Vivek Puri of Puri Oil Mills underscores the potential expansion of mustard oil production, which can significantly reduce import reliance and drive economic resilience.

The sector advocates for comprehensive policy support, such as minimum price guarantees and cultivation incentives, to reinforce production. This aligns with views from industry stakeholders like the Solvent Extractors' Association and IVPA, who see mustard oil as indispensable in the edible oil ecosystem and a unique alternative to imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)