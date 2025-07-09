Left Menu

Maharashtra Language Row: Politicians Criticize BJP's 'Divisive' Strategies

NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticize the BJP's language policies, accusing them of creating a 'Marathi versus non-Marathi' divide for political gain. As tensions rise, both leaders argue that any resident respecting Marathi culture is considered Marathi, opposing the BJP's divisive tactics.

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tension over language policies in Maharashtra, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar has accused the BJP of fostering a 'Marathi versus non-Marathi' divide. Initially, the state's stringent Hindi policy targeted students from Grades 1 to 4, facing opposition from Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, leading to its withdrawal.

Pawar criticizes the BJP for exacerbating tensions and argues that the party is using this issue as a political tool. According to him, anyone residing in Maharashtra who respects its culture should be considered Marathi, but the BJP's tactics are adding unnecessary fuel to the fire.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also condemns the BJP's position and questions their motives, especially amid upcoming elections. He emphasizes the right to protest and accuses the BJP of spreading hatred to serve their divisive agenda, which he insists will not succeed.

