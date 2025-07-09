Rahul Gandhi Alleges Electoral Manipulation Patterns in Bihar

On Wednesday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, sounded the alarm at a Bihar Bandh rally, cautioning that the electoral manipulation tactics reportedly observed in Maharashtra could be replayed in Bihar. Gandhi cited instances of 'vote theft' during Maharashtra elections, expressing unease over potential repeat scenarios.

Gandhi scrutinized the rise in voter numbers between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra. He argued that all freshly added votes suspiciously favored the BJP, prompting his INDIA alliance to further investigate the voting patterns post a lackluster Assembly election outcome despite a Lok Sabha majority. He alleged that one crore new voters emerged between the two elections, with a 10% increase in voter turnout at the Assembly polls.

Addressing the Bihar crowd, Gandhi claimed attempts to obscure critical voter data and polling booth videography from Maharashtra's elections by the Election Commission. He accused the authorities of unjustly manipulating voter lists and altering rules to conceal discrepancies, cautioning Bihar's electorate to be vigilant against similar wrongdoings in their state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)