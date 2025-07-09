Wall Street Steady Amid Trump's Trade Tensions
U.S. stock index futures rose slightly as investors monitored President Trump's tariff strategy. The stock market remained steady despite new tariff announcements and potential trade negotiations. Last week's job data was strong, raising market expectations for future Federal Reserve rate decisions amidst ongoing trade tensions.
On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a minor rise as investors grappled with President Donald Trump's assertive tariff strategies. This minor bump in index futures indicates cautious optimism amidst global trade negotiations.
By 5:28 a.m. ET, the U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were up by 8.5 points or 0.14%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased by 29 points or 0.13% and Dow E-minis rose 78 points or 0.18%. Trump's recent declarations about imposing a 50% tariff on imported copper were followed by anticipation of new tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
Amidst the tariff turbulence, Wall Street's response was relatively calm after a volatile start to the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw little change, with investors hopeful for negotiations to prevent further trade escalations, as indicated by UBS analysts.
