Record Drone Attack Escalates Tensions in Ukraine Amid U.S. Weapon Pledges

In an overnight escalation, Russia targeted Ukraine with a record-breaking 728 drone strike, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump committed to providing additional defensive arms to Kyiv. The attack adds to a worrying streak of increased air assaults that have heavily challenged Ukrainian air defenses as the war extends into its fourth year.

Ukrainian military forces managed to intercept nearly all the drones; however, some of the six hypersonic missiles Russia launched reportedly inflicted unspecified damage, according to the Ukrainian air force. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity for harsh sanctions on Russia's financial resources, including countries purchasing Russian petroleum products, to curb the conflict's finance.

President Trump indicated willingness to endorse legislation imposing steep sanctions, like imposing 500% tariffs on Russian exports. European countries are likewise formulating a sanctions package against Moscow. Despite diplomatic attempts led by Trump to secure an end to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow remains unyielding, rejecting the proposal of an unconditional ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)