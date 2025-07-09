Maharashtra Language Row: Congress Accuses BJP of Polarization Tactics

Amid the ongoing linguistic controversy in Maharashtra, State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized the BJP, alleging attempts at polarizing the state's language diversity. Sapkal accused the BJP of frequently condemning secularism, despite its importance for national culture, equality, and linguistic unity.

Sapkal's remarks follow increasing tensions, accusing the BJP of fostering division by advocating 'one language' ideologies. Previous strategies by the BJP have reportedly targeted caste and religion, according to Sapkal.

Supporting these claims, Aaditya Thackeray criticized recent arrests of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protesters in Mumbai. Thackeray argued that peaceful protests should be permitted and accused the BJP of promoting discord between Marathi and non-Marathi communities, attributing the tactic to election strategies for the BMC and Bihar polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)