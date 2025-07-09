Maharashtra Language Row: Congress Accuses BJP of Polarization Tactics
In Maharashtra, Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the BJP of attempting to polarize the state's diverse linguistic community. Calling secularism essential for India's culture, he criticized BJP's divisive tactics, highlighting similar strategies targeting caste and religion. Aaditya Thackeray echoed these concerns, urging for peaceful protests against BJP's divisive agenda ahead of local elections.
- Country:
- India
Amid the ongoing linguistic controversy in Maharashtra, State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized the BJP, alleging attempts at polarizing the state's language diversity. Sapkal accused the BJP of frequently condemning secularism, despite its importance for national culture, equality, and linguistic unity.
Sapkal's remarks follow increasing tensions, accusing the BJP of fostering division by advocating 'one language' ideologies. Previous strategies by the BJP have reportedly targeted caste and religion, according to Sapkal.
Supporting these claims, Aaditya Thackeray criticized recent arrests of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protesters in Mumbai. Thackeray argued that peaceful protests should be permitted and accused the BJP of promoting discord between Marathi and non-Marathi communities, attributing the tactic to election strategies for the BMC and Bihar polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debating Constitutional Amendments: Revisiting 'Socialism' and 'Secularism'
Chouhan Challenges Secularism and Socialism in Constitution Preamble
Assam CM Advocates Removal of 'Secularism' & 'Socialism' From Constitution
Controversy Erupts Over Calls to Reassess 'Secularism' and 'Socialism' in Indian Constitution
Controversy Brewing Over 'Socialism' and 'Secularism' in India's Constitution