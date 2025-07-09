Left Menu

Greece Halts Asylum Applications Amid Surge in Mediterranean Arrivals

Greece will temporarily halt asylum applications from North African arrivals for three months, following a rise in migrants landing on Crete. With more than 7,300 recent arrivals, the government is preparing legislation to address mounting pressures on local infrastructure lacking adequate reception facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:41 IST
Greece Halts Asylum Applications Amid Surge in Mediterranean Arrivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece is set to suspend asylum applications from North African nationals for a period of three months. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the measure in response to a sharp increase in arrivals on Crete, with over 7,300 migrants landing there this year.

The surge, primarily from northeastern Libya, has exacerbated pressures on Crete and Gavdos, islands without well-organized reception centers for migrants. The Greek government's decision follows the rescue of around 520 migrants off Gavdos.

Mitsotakis emphasized that migrants entering Greece illegally will face arrest and detention. This move is reminiscent of the 2015-2016 migration crisis, which saw Greece at the forefront of a mass influx into Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025