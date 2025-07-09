Greece Halts Asylum Applications Amid Surge in Mediterranean Arrivals
Greece will temporarily halt asylum applications from North African arrivals for three months, following a rise in migrants landing on Crete. With more than 7,300 recent arrivals, the government is preparing legislation to address mounting pressures on local infrastructure lacking adequate reception facilities.
Greece is set to suspend asylum applications from North African nationals for a period of three months. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the measure in response to a sharp increase in arrivals on Crete, with over 7,300 migrants landing there this year.
The surge, primarily from northeastern Libya, has exacerbated pressures on Crete and Gavdos, islands without well-organized reception centers for migrants. The Greek government's decision follows the rescue of around 520 migrants off Gavdos.
Mitsotakis emphasized that migrants entering Greece illegally will face arrest and detention. This move is reminiscent of the 2015-2016 migration crisis, which saw Greece at the forefront of a mass influx into Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
