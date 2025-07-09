Left Menu

UK's £7.5 Billion Energy Deal with Japan's Sumitomo Corp: A Green Leap Forward

Britain has secured a £7.5 billion investment deal with Japan's Sumitomo Corp to boost clean energy projects over the next decade. The partnership will focus on developing infrastructure for offshore wind and hydrogen projects. This aligns with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's initiative towards achieving net-zero emissions.

09-07-2025
In a significant move aimed at boosting clean energy initiatives, Britain has struck a £7.5 billion investment deal with Japan's Sumitomo Corp. The agreement, announced by Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson during her visit to Japan, will fund infrastructure projects such as offshore wind and hydrogen over the next decade.

Gustafsson praised Sumitomo's historical contributions to the UK's energy sector, stating that the deal would elevate ambitions in power grid and wind farm investments. She highlighted the importance of partnerships in overcoming supply chain challenges, emphasizing Sumitomo's role in unlocking these constraints.

This investment is part of a broader strategy by the Labour government to prioritize private sector involvement in energy ventures, in line with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's vision for reaching net-zero emissions amid slow economic growth. However, the path is complicated by international trade tariffs and the unpredictable global trading environment.

