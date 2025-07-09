Turkey and SOCAR: Powering a New Era for Syria

Turkey is exploring a collaborative effort with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to supply natural gas and electricity to Syria, according to Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The potential partnership aims to deliver 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas and 1,000 megawatts of electricity annually, signalling a push to restore normalcy in Syria.

Announced during Bayraktar's visit to Vienna for an OPEC meeting, the initiative marks Turkey's strategic pivot towards rebuilding Syria post-civil war. SOCAR could soon join Turkey in this significant energy project, reflecting Ankara's evolving diplomatic relations with the new Syrian government.

Turkey has historically backed rebel forces in the 13-year conflict but now seeks to contribute to Syria's reconstruction efforts as a leading foreign ally. This collaboration not only underscores Turkey's role in shaping post-war recovery but also cements its influence in the region's energy sector.