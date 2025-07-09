Drone Deluge: Russia's Record Attack and Global Reactions
Russia launched a record 728 drones at Ukraine, following U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to deliver more weapons to Kyiv and criticism of Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's defenses intercepted most drones, yet damage ensued. Diplomatic efforts faltered, with calls for harsh sanctions on Russia, as Europe and allies react.
Russia unleashed its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date, deploying 728 drones early Wednesday. The onslaught coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's staunch promise to send more weapons to aid Kyiv, amplifying tensions with Russia as air defenses were put to the test.
Despite successfully intercepting the majority of the drones, Ukraine faced significant challenges, with some Russian hypersonic missiles causing damage. Meanwhile, areas near the frontline suffered casualties, intensifying calls from President Zelenskiy for severe sanctions to cut Russia's revenue streams.
With initial diplomatic attempts stalling and Western alliances gravitating toward sanctions, European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, echoed the sentiment of a need for continued military support to Ukraine, leading into an impending diplomatic meet in Rome.
