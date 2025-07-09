Russia's Wheat Production Surges: Top Regions of 2024
In 2024, Russia harvested 82.4 million tons of wheat, with Rostov and Krasnodar leading production. Key regions like Stavropol and Altai contributed significantly, while areas like Orenburg and Saratov also played crucial roles. Each region's geography and yield impact the nation's global wheat export status.
Russia continues to reinforce its status as the world's top wheat exporter, harvesting an impressive 82.4 million tons of wheat in 2024. The leading region, Rostov, reported a 10.1 million metric ton yield, comprising roughly 12% of the total output.
Krasnodar closely followed with a production of 9.9 million metric tons. Situated in strategic locations, regions like Stavropol and Altai have also seen substantial crops, producing 6.5 million and 3.5 million metric tons respectively, further solidifying Russia's agricultural dominance.
Backing these heavyweights are Orenburg and Saratov, which contribute a combined total of 5.7 million metric tons. These regional outputs affirm Russia's global positioning as a pivotal force in agricultural exports. The statistics, provided by Rosstat, underscored the diverse geography and significant yielding areas from across the nation.
