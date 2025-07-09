Bihar Advances Women's Empowerment with Historic 35% Reservation

In a significant move to reinforce women's empowerment, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared on Wednesday a 35% reservation for women native to Bihar in all direct government recruitments, encompassing contractual and outsourced roles. The Bihar Cabinet ratified this decision on Tuesday, marking a pivotal step for the state.

Through a post on social media platform X, CM Kumar detailed the reservation benefits will apply during the ongoing recruitment process for 1,51,579 vacancies. The policy focuses on ensuring native women enjoy a 35% horizontal reservation, enhancing opportunities across all levels and types of government posts.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative aims to engage women positively in societal roles and will be strictly applicable to native residents. Furthermore, the Cabinet approved various schemes, including the creation of the Bihar Youth Commission and a Rs 100 crore diesel subsidy to support farmers facing adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)