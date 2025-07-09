Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A Global Economic Shockwave

In a significant move affecting global trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on goods from six countries. On Wednesday, the White House disclosed that letters detailing these tariffs have been sent to Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, and the Philippines.

The newly imposed tariffs range from 20% on the Philippines to 30% on Algeria, Iraq, and Libya, with Brunei and Moldova facing 25% duties. This decisive measure reflects the administration's ongoing efforts to recalibrate international trade policies.

The announcement serves as an indicator of the U.S. administration's commitment to adjusting trade relations to prioritize domestic economic interests. The impact of these tariffs on international markets remains a subject of keen analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)