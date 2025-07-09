Left Menu

Telangana Congress Takes Stand on Krishna River Water Rights

Telangana's Irrigation Minister, Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, announced the Congress government's commitment to a legal battle for Krishna river water rights, criticizing previous administrations for compromising Telangana's interests. With evidence to back their claims, the current administration aims to correct past missteps and secure a fair share for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:04 IST
Telangana Congress Takes Stand on Krishna River Water Rights
Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Telangana Irrigation Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy vowed that the Congress-led government would vigorously pursue legal avenues to reclaim the state's legitimate share of Krishna River water. He criticized the former BRS administration for compromising Telangana's long-term interests by neglecting to counter Andhra Pradesh's significant water diversions.

Capt. Reddy highlighted Andhra Pradesh's illegal water diversion from the Srisailam reservoir, facilitated by the expansion of the Muchumarri and Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Schemes under BRS's tenure. He accused the prior government of failing to raise these issues with relevant authorities, allowing Andhra to increase its water drawal capacity to 11 TMC per day without requisite clearances, in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Congress government is seeking a revised water-sharing formula, advocating for a 71% share, aligning with basin parameters. With proceedings currently underway before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II, Minister Reddy emphasized the submission of project-specific allocations to ensure fair distribution. The administration aims for accountable water management, emphasizing transparency and reform.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025