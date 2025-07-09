Telangana Congress Takes Stand on Krishna River Water Rights

In a fervent address at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Telangana Irrigation Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy vowed that the Congress-led government would vigorously pursue legal avenues to reclaim the state's legitimate share of Krishna River water. He criticized the former BRS administration for compromising Telangana's long-term interests by neglecting to counter Andhra Pradesh's significant water diversions.

Capt. Reddy highlighted Andhra Pradesh's illegal water diversion from the Srisailam reservoir, facilitated by the expansion of the Muchumarri and Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Schemes under BRS's tenure. He accused the prior government of failing to raise these issues with relevant authorities, allowing Andhra to increase its water drawal capacity to 11 TMC per day without requisite clearances, in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Congress government is seeking a revised water-sharing formula, advocating for a 71% share, aligning with basin parameters. With proceedings currently underway before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II, Minister Reddy emphasized the submission of project-specific allocations to ensure fair distribution. The administration aims for accountable water management, emphasizing transparency and reform.