Bhopal Cabinet Approves Key Initiatives in Social Welfare and Energy
In a pivotal Bhopal Cabinet meeting, led by CM Mohan Yadav, significant decisions were made, including the establishment of 66 new Anganwadi Centers, restructuring power company workforce, and waiving penalties on farmers' irrigation dues. The initiatives aim to enhance social welfare, energy sector efficiency, and support compensatory afforestation efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant Cabinet meeting in Bhopal chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, several progressive decisions were approved. The establishment of 66 new Anganwadi Centers under the Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0 Scheme was greenlighted, along with the Dharti Aba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan involving 134 dedicated posts.
An estimated budget allocation of Rs 15.21 crore will support the scheme from 2025 to 2029, with the Centre covering Rs 9.55 crore and the State contributing Rs 5.66 crore. The meeting also sanctioned a new organizational framework of 77,298 posts for the state's three power distribution companies, enhancing efficiency by introducing 49,263 new regular positions.
The Cabinet further endorsed the utilization of Rs 1,038 crore from the Comprehensive Afforestation Fund (CAMPA) for forest management and infrastructure. In a move to support farmers, the Cabinet waived penalties on overdue irrigation water taxes, contingent upon the principal being paid by March 2026, potentially relieving Rs 84.17 crore in interest dues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
