Left Menu

Bhopal Cabinet Approves Key Initiatives in Social Welfare and Energy

In a pivotal Bhopal Cabinet meeting, led by CM Mohan Yadav, significant decisions were made, including the establishment of 66 new Anganwadi Centers, restructuring power company workforce, and waiving penalties on farmers' irrigation dues. The initiatives aim to enhance social welfare, energy sector efficiency, and support compensatory afforestation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:44 IST
Bhopal Cabinet Approves Key Initiatives in Social Welfare and Energy
MP Cabinet Meeting chaired by CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant Cabinet meeting in Bhopal chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, several progressive decisions were approved. The establishment of 66 new Anganwadi Centers under the Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0 Scheme was greenlighted, along with the Dharti Aba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan involving 134 dedicated posts.

An estimated budget allocation of Rs 15.21 crore will support the scheme from 2025 to 2029, with the Centre covering Rs 9.55 crore and the State contributing Rs 5.66 crore. The meeting also sanctioned a new organizational framework of 77,298 posts for the state's three power distribution companies, enhancing efficiency by introducing 49,263 new regular positions.

The Cabinet further endorsed the utilization of Rs 1,038 crore from the Comprehensive Afforestation Fund (CAMPA) for forest management and infrastructure. In a move to support farmers, the Cabinet waived penalties on overdue irrigation water taxes, contingent upon the principal being paid by March 2026, potentially relieving Rs 84.17 crore in interest dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025