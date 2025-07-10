Left Menu

Nvidia's $4 Trillion Milestone Sparks Asian Stock Gains Amid Trade Tensions

Asian stocks rose slightly as Nvidia's $4 trillion valuation fueled optimism. Trump's new tariff announcements, including a 50% levy on copper, had limited market impact. Federal Reserve rate cut expectations provided additional support. The dollar eased, and cryptocurrencies saw strategic investments while oil and gold prices shifted moderately.

Nvidia's monumental achievement in reaching a $4 trillion market valuation has injected a wave of optimism across Asian stock markets. This comes as investors appear relatively unfazed by U.S. President Donald Trump's latest round of tariff threats.

Despite Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper, set to begin in August, and targeting Brazil with punitive measures, the market's reaction has been muted. Experts suggest negotiations remain possible. This resilience is further bolstered by expectations of upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts.

While the U.S. dollar weakens against major currencies including the yen and euro, Bitcoin holds near record highs. However, energy markets experience slight price fluctuations. Overall, the complex interplay of market forces underlines investors' strategic shifts amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

