Controversy Erupts Over Voter List Revision in Bihar

Prashant Kishor raises concerns over the Election Commission's decision to revise Bihar's voter list ahead of assembly polls, questioning the necessity when a list was prepared a year ago. He challenges the motives, suggesting infiltration issues under NDA governance, while the EC reaffirms commitment to transparent rolls.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor has criticized the Election Commission's decision to revise the voter list, initially prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just a year ago. Kishor questioned the rationale behind this move, sparking a flurry of political debate.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor argued that the list from the Lok Sabha elections should be used for the impending state elections. He speculated whether the revision signaled the NDA's tacit admission of lapses in addressing infiltration issues during their tenure, raising questions on governance efficacy.

He also cited Article 326, emphasizing that the right to vote should not be compromised. In response, the Election Commission reiterated its dedication to maintaining voter integrity, collecting 57.48% of necessary forms in a recent effort. The process is set to end by July 25, underscoring their commitment to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

