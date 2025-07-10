Rouse Avenue Court Clears TMC Leaders in Election Protest Case

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has discharged ten leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien, from charges stemming from a protest staged outside the Election Commission of India in April 2024.

The accused, who faced allegations of disobeying a public servant's order and unlawfully assembling despite a directive to disperse, have been acquitted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal. "All are discharged," the court declared, although a detailed judgment is pending.

The case involved an alleged illegal gathering as the leaders protested at the Commission's gates in defiance of Section 144. Defense counsel contended that the assembly was a peaceful political dissent. However, subsequent police action led to the filing of charges against the TMC members, a move now overturned by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)