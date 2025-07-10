Left Menu

Countdown to IDBI Bank's Strategic Sale

The strategic sale of IDBI Bank is expected to be finalized by October, following nearly three years of privatization efforts. The government, with LIC, is selling a 60.72% stake and has invited financial bids. The prospective buyer has cleared all necessary evaluations and security checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:48 IST
Countdown to IDBI Bank's Strategic Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited strategic sale of IDBI Bank is nearing its conclusion, with the process expected to be wrapped up by October. An official revealed that discussions have been held regarding the share purchase agreement intended for financial bidders.

After nearly three years of privatization efforts, the government and LIC are poised to sell a combined 60.72% stake in the bank. This sale comprises a 30.48% stake from the Government of India and 30.24% from LIC. In October 2022, they sought Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential investors.

Currently, due diligence in the data room is in progress, and the call for financial bids is imminent. The prospective buyer has received security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs and passed the fit and proper evaluation by the Reserve Bank of India. Shares of IDBI Bank were trading slightly lower at Rs 99.50 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025