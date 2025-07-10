Paisabazaar Launches Credit Premier League: A New Era for Credit Health Awareness

Paisabazaar, India's top consumer credit marketplace, has unveiled the Credit Premier League, a competition designed to find the nation's most credit-healthy individuals. Running from July 5 to August 5, 2025, this initiative is accessible to existing and new users checking their credit score via Paisabazaar's platform.

Participants will have the opportunity to monitor their rank nationwide, city-wise, and age-wise through the Paisabazaar app. Top performers will be rewarded with enticing prizes such as iPhones and Amazon vouchers, adding an exciting edge to checking credit scores.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, emphasizes the contest's role in normalizing credit discussions. Urbane and engaging, the Credit Premier League aims to inspire consumers to be proactive about their credit health, making the concept of maintaining a good credit profile both engaging and rewarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)