DFPCL Secures Long-Term LNG Regasification Deal with Petronet
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd has signed a long-term agreement with Petronet LNG for regasification services. Under the five-year deal, 25 TBTUs of LNG will be processed annually at Petronet's Dahej terminal. The gas will supply DFPCL's facilities, enhancing its value chain up to downstream products.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) has cemented a significant agreement with Petronet LNG Ltd for the long-term regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The deal, lasting five years, includes DFPCL's subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd (PCL).
According to the terms disclosed in a regulatory filing, Petronet LNG will annually regasify approximately 25 TBTUs of LNG, following an initial period of scaling up. This activity will mainly take place at Petronet's Dahej terminal.
The regasified natural gas will be directed to DFPCL and PCL's manufacturing facilities in Taloja, Mumbai. This agreement positions DFPCL to deliver a comprehensive value chain from gas to end-user products such as NPK fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
