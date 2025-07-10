Karnataka High Court Orders Notice to CM's Wife in MUDA Scam Probe

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife concerning the alleged illegal site allocation scam involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). On Thursday, the High Court division bench heard Siddaramaiah's appeal challenging the Governor's approval for investigation into the MUDA scam, adjourning the hearing to September 4.

Earlier, on June 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached 92 properties in connection with the scam, valued at approximately Rs 100 crore. These properties are linked to entities acting as fronts for high-profile individuals, including MUDA officials, with investigations uncovering extensive violations in site allotment procedures.

Ex-MUDA commissioners are alleged to have played a significant role by facilitating the illegal allocation of sites to unqualified entities using fraudulent documentation. The illicit proceeds were reportedly funneled through cooperative societies and bank accounts tied to relatives of involved officials, further entangling the investigation's scope.

