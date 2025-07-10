India Unveils Indigenous Diving Support Vessel Nistar

In a significant boost to its maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy is set to commission the Diving Support Vessel Nistar at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on July 18. The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting the vessel's importance in deep-sea and submarine rescue operations.

Nistar, a testament to India's initiative for self-reliance in defense, boasts over 80% indigenous content with contributions from 120 MSMEs. Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, this vessel signifies a major step toward realizing the Navy's vision of developing complex indigenous platforms.

The new Nistar carries forward the legacy of the ex-Nistar, a submarine rescue vessel from the erstwhile USSR, commissioned in 1971. With its motto 'Deliverance with Precision and Bravery', Nistar is equipped with cutting-edge diving systems and a dynamic positioning system, reinforcing India's strategic maritime capabilities.

Designed for precise operations, the approximately 120-meter long DSV is equipped with Air and Saturation Diving Systems, ROVs, and Side Scan SONAR, enhancing its operational scope. As a 'Mother Ship' for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles, it elevates the Navy's submarine rescue preparedness.

The vessel includes advanced medical facilities, such as an Operating Theatre, Intensive Care Unit, and Hyperbaric Medical Facilities, essential for its missions. Additionally, its endurance of over 60 days, helicopter operation capacity, and a 15-ton subsea crane underscore its versatility.

As it joins the Eastern Naval Command, Nistar strengthens India's maritime strategic footprint in the Indian Ocean, underscoring its motto 'Deliverance with Precision and Bravery'. The vessel's capabilities enhance operational readiness, aligning with India's growing focus on self-reliance and maritime strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)