Left Menu

Bain Capital's Major Divestment in Embassy Office Parks REIT

Bain Capital has divested a 1.9% stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT through an open market transaction worth Rs 691 crore. The sale involved 1.78 crore units at an average price of Rs 388 each. Embassy Office Parks REIT recently raised Rs 1,550 crore to refinance its debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:35 IST
Bain Capital's Major Divestment in Embassy Office Parks REIT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Private investment firm Bain Capital has significantly reduced its stake in the Embassy Office Parks REIT, selling a 1.9% unitholding for Rs 691 crore. The transaction, conducted through Bain's affiliate APAC Company XXIII, saw over 1.78 crore units exchanged at an average price of Rs 388 each, as per bulk deal data on the BSE.

While the identity of the buyers remains undisclosed, the market reacted to the news, with Embassy Office Parks REIT units closing 1.95% lower at Rs 390.16 on the BSE. This sale follows the REIT's recent fundraising of Rs 1,550 crore aimed at refinancing its debts and reducing interest expenses.

The Bangalore-based REIT, which owns and operates a 51.1 million square feet portfolio across major Indian cities, continues to focus on operational optimization amidst shifting market dynamics. Its asset base includes a significant 40.3 million square feet of completed operational area.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025