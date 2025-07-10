European Shares Surge Amid Trade Deal Prospects and Tariff Influences

European shares experienced a bullish rally on Thursday, with mining and healthcare stocks driving significant gains. This uptick comes as investors keep a keen eye on promising developments in US-EU trade negotiations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.5%, marking its highest point since June 11. In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 soared to a new peak, while Germany's DAX slightly dipped 0.4%. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured that efforts to secure a low-tariff trade agreement with the US are underway.

Anticipation surrounds the second-quarter earnings season, as companies navigate market fluctuations influenced by trade dynamics. In the automotive sector, stocks surged 2%, bolstered by BMW's earnings call. Meanwhile, US President Trump's new tariffs on copper and Brazilian goods added complexity to the market environment.

