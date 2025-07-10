Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid Trade Deal Prospects and Tariff Influences

European shares rose on Thursday, led by mining and healthcare stocks, as progress on a US-EU trade deal seemed imminent. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the EU's commitment to reaching an agreement. Auto stocks benefitted from optimistic earnings calls, while US tariffs impacted markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:14 IST
European Shares Surge Amid Trade Deal Prospects and Tariff Influences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a bullish rally on Thursday, with mining and healthcare stocks driving significant gains. This uptick comes as investors keep a keen eye on promising developments in US-EU trade negotiations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.5%, marking its highest point since June 11. In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 soared to a new peak, while Germany's DAX slightly dipped 0.4%. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured that efforts to secure a low-tariff trade agreement with the US are underway.

Anticipation surrounds the second-quarter earnings season, as companies navigate market fluctuations influenced by trade dynamics. In the automotive sector, stocks surged 2%, bolstered by BMW's earnings call. Meanwhile, US President Trump's new tariffs on copper and Brazilian goods added complexity to the market environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025