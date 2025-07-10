Left Menu

Himachal Monsoon Havoc: Lives Lost, Hundreds Displaced Amid Flash Floods

Himachal Pradesh faces severe devastation from nine days of relentless monsoon rains, leaving 46 dead and 27 missing. Mandi is worst affected with significant losses in infrastructure, livestock, and homes. Authorities intensify rescue efforts and caution residents as weather conditions remain precarious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:12 IST
Thunag, Himachal Pradesh, Mandi where rain caused havoc (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over a span of nine days, Himachal Pradesh has been battered by torrential monsoon rains, resulting in the tragic loss of 46 lives. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HP SDMA), the calamity claimed 15 lives due to rain-related incidents and 31 from road accidents, leaving 27 people missing.

The district of Mandi has borne the brunt of the devastation, with all 15 rain-related fatalities and the majority of missing persons reported there. The relentless downpour since June 30 has triggered cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, causing widespread chaos.

The HP SDMA's report, issued on July 10, presents a grim picture of destruction. 1,198 houses and various infrastructures have been either fully or partially damaged. In Mandi's Thunag subdivision, significant damages have occurred, including 959 houses, 395 cowsheds, and 190 shops. Search and rescue missions continue, with authorities distributing ration kits, temporary shelter, and disbursing relief funds. The situation remains critical as rain persists and evacuation measures are advised in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

