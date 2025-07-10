Supreme Court Upholds Bihar's Voter List Revision Amidst Opposition Concerns

The Supreme Court has allowed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to continue with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The directive came despite opposition parties challenging the ECI's move, citing concerns over potential disenfranchisement of voters.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi recommended that the ECI consider using Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as valid documents for voter identification during the SIR process. However, the court did not find it necessary to halt or stay the ongoing revision exercise.

Political reactions vary, with NDA parties welcoming the decision, viewing it as a validation of their principles. In contrast, opposition voices, led by reaction from petitioner Yogendra Yadav, expressed concerns over potential disenfranchisement and agreed with the court's alertness about it. The matter is slated for further hearing on July 28, as the ECI continues with its revision process.