Supreme Court Upholds Bihar's Voter List Revision Amidst Opposition Concerns

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Election Commission can proceed with the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, despite opposition claims of potential voter disenfranchisement. The court emphasized the importance of including Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral IDs as valid documents, initiating reactions across political circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:36 IST
Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav (L), Congress leader KC Venugopal (C) and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha (R). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has allowed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to continue with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The directive came despite opposition parties challenging the ECI's move, citing concerns over potential disenfranchisement of voters.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi recommended that the ECI consider using Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as valid documents for voter identification during the SIR process. However, the court did not find it necessary to halt or stay the ongoing revision exercise.

Political reactions vary, with NDA parties welcoming the decision, viewing it as a validation of their principles. In contrast, opposition voices, led by reaction from petitioner Yogendra Yadav, expressed concerns over potential disenfranchisement and agreed with the court's alertness about it. The matter is slated for further hearing on July 28, as the ECI continues with its revision process.

