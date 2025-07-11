US and South Korea: Navigating Shipbuilding Amid China's Rise

The United States is urging South Korea to collaborate in curbing China's increasing dominance in the shipbuilding industry, according to a senior official from Seoul's trade ministry.

Trade Policy Director Chang Sung-gil revealed that the U.S. views China's growing market share in shipbuilding as a crisis, seeking Seoul as a strategic partner.

Cooperation, however, comes with conditions, including addressing bilateral issues such as tariff disputes and increasing South Korean imports of American goods. These negotiations, particularly in agriculture, face significant political pushback within South Korea.