Juniper Green Energizes Maharashtra: Solar Project Goes Live Ahead of Schedule
Juniper Green Energy announced the full commissioning of a 217-MWp solar project in Chapalgaon, Maharashtra, with an added 71 MWp capacity. The project was completed 18 months early and supplies power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. It highlights the company's efficiency in renewable solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:43 IST
- India
Juniper Green Energy on Friday revealed that it has successfully brought its 217-MWp solar project in Chapalgaon, Maharashtra, online, fully operational with the addition of 71 MWp capacity.
This milestone was achieved 18 months ahead of the initial schedule, reflecting the company's commitment to timely and efficient energy solutions, according to a company statement.
Power from the project is supplied to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The project was completed in two phases, showcasing Juniper Green Energy's dedication to advancing India's clean energy goals.
