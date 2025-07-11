Brazil Downplays Impact of US Tariffs Amid Diplomatic Strain
Brazil's government minimizes the projected impact on economic growth from the 50% US tariff threat. While oil remains exempt, other industries like aerospace may feel the pinch. President Lula seeks negotiation with Trump, emphasizing Brazil's diversified trade. China's criticism amplifies the geopolitical tension.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:53 IST
Brazil's government downplayed the economic repercussions of potential US tariffs, stating only specific sectors like aerospace might suffer.
President Lula signals a diplomatic approach with Trump, despite China's condemnation of US trade tactics. Brazil seeks alternative markets for impacted goods.
While a significant trade partner, economic diversification over years reduces US reliance for Brazil, challenging Trump's tariff strategy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- US tariffs
- Lula
- Trump
- diplomacy
- China
- economic growth
- trade
- oil exports
- diversification
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle
China: The Global Economic Dynamo
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Honduras and US Discuss Immigration Amid Tense Relations
Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China.
India is following a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China.