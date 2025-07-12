Left Menu

Tariff Tensions Rattle Wall Street as Meta Platforms Weighs on Market

Wall Street declined as Meta Platforms dragged the S&P 500 amidst escalating U.S.-Canada tariff tensions spearheaded by former President Trump. The unveiling of new tariffs resulted in market uncertainty, affecting import taxes on Brazil and potentially the EU. As earnings reports loom, anxiety over trade policy persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:32 IST
Tariff Tensions Rattle Wall Street as Meta Platforms Weighs on Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a volatile trading session, Wall Street closed lower on Friday, weighed down by Meta Platforms' performance and intensified tariff threats from former President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 faced pressure after Trump's proposed 35% tariff on Canadian imports fueled uncertainty over U.S. trade policies and their potential implications worldwide.

The escalating rhetoric on tariffs, including substantial levies on Brazil and looming EU consequences, has stirred investor anxiety, disrupting markets previously accustomed to steadier trade discourse. Nvidia reached intraday highs, while AeroVironment and Kratos Defense rose following a directive for heightened drone production.

Major indices saw notable losses with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all retreating. Looking ahead to the second-quarter earnings season, analysts forecast a 5.7% growth in S&P 500 profits, though tariff impacts remain a concern. Companies are bracing for potential sectoral shifts, notably in tech gains and energy declines.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025