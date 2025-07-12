Left Menu

Anxiety Lingers as Families Recall Tragic Flight Incident

Gajanand Pandya waited at the airport for his family's safe departure to London, remembering a tragic crash a month ago. The Air India flight, now with a new code, evoked unease among relatives. Despite concerns, the flight took off safely, highlighting a mix of anxiety and resilience among those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gajanand Pandya sat anxiously outside the airport, watching the plane carrying his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter take off to London. A month ago, AI 171 had tragically crashed, killing 260 people. This memory lingered as he sat on the bench for three hours, unable to leave until the flight was safely airborne.

For many relatives, the anniversary of the crash was unsettling. Bhartiben and Rajesh Prajapati also stayed back to see off their daughter Dharti, who was on the flight. "We are nervous, but fate is beyond our control," Bhartiben said, as she hoped for her daughter's safe journey back to London.

Yet, a sense of resolve prevailed. Rajesh Prajapati expressed faith in the safety measures and the rare occurrence of such incidents. "We must move forward and cannot dwell on the past tragedies," he stated, confident in the measures taken to prevent future disasters.

