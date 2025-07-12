India Extends Deadline for Thermal Power Plants' Emissions Compliance

The central government has approved another extension for coal-based thermal power plants to comply with sulphur dioxide emission norms, offering full exemption to those outside heavily polluted regions or cities with over a million residents.

India's emission standards, established in 2015, intended for compliance within two years, remain unmet by 92% of coal-fired power plants, which have not installed necessary pollution controls.

New compliance timelines include extended deadlines for plants near large populations, while others receive case-by-case assessments or exemptions, citing technological, economic, and pandemic-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)