India Extends Deadline for Thermal Power Plants' Emissions Compliance

The Indian government has again extended the deadline for coal-based thermal power plants to meet sulphur dioxide emission norms, with a full exemption for those not in critically polluted areas or major cities. Despite stringent standards set in 2015, the majority have not implemented required controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:51 IST
India Extends Deadline for Thermal Power Plants' Emissions Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The central government has approved another extension for coal-based thermal power plants to comply with sulphur dioxide emission norms, offering full exemption to those outside heavily polluted regions or cities with over a million residents.

India's emission standards, established in 2015, intended for compliance within two years, remain unmet by 92% of coal-fired power plants, which have not installed necessary pollution controls.

New compliance timelines include extended deadlines for plants near large populations, while others receive case-by-case assessments or exemptions, citing technological, economic, and pandemic-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

