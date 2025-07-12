India Extends Deadline for Thermal Power Plants' Emissions Compliance
The Indian government has again extended the deadline for coal-based thermal power plants to meet sulphur dioxide emission norms, with a full exemption for those not in critically polluted areas or major cities. Despite stringent standards set in 2015, the majority have not implemented required controls.
The central government has approved another extension for coal-based thermal power plants to comply with sulphur dioxide emission norms, offering full exemption to those outside heavily polluted regions or cities with over a million residents.
India's emission standards, established in 2015, intended for compliance within two years, remain unmet by 92% of coal-fired power plants, which have not installed necessary pollution controls.
New compliance timelines include extended deadlines for plants near large populations, while others receive case-by-case assessments or exemptions, citing technological, economic, and pandemic-related challenges.
