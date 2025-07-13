Former Puri King Challenges ISKCON over Year-Round Rath Yatra Abroad

In a significant cultural discourse, the former King of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, has voiced opposition to ISKCON devotees celebrating Lord Jagannath's iconic Rath Yatra throughout the year outside India. Deb asserts that such activities deviate from the established tradition and scriptural guidelines, sparking a dialogue with ISKCON's West Bengal head office to address the issue.

He emphasized the traditional date for the celebration, Jyeshtha Purnima, as enshrined in Sanatan Vedic culture and sacred texts like Skanda Purana and Brahma Purana. Despite compliance by Indian ISKCON, Deb notes non-conformance abroad, urging cessation to maintain religious sanctity and protect devotees' spiritual sentiments.

On other matters, the ex-king highlighted the need for improved facilities amid rising numbers of Rath Yatra participants, citing a stampede incident. He also addressed the longstanding restriction on non-Hindus accessing the Jagannath Puri temple, stressing that any reform must emerge from religious authorities like the Shankaracharya.