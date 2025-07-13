Former Puri King Challenges ISKCON over Year-Round Rath Yatra Abroad
Ex-King of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, criticizes ISKCON for holding Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra abroad throughout the year, against scriptural tradition. Discussions with ISKCON aim to cease these practices. Emphasizing tradition, Deb also addresses temple entry restrictions and increased Rath Yatra participation, urging government improvement in facilities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant cultural discourse, the former King of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, has voiced opposition to ISKCON devotees celebrating Lord Jagannath's iconic Rath Yatra throughout the year outside India. Deb asserts that such activities deviate from the established tradition and scriptural guidelines, sparking a dialogue with ISKCON's West Bengal head office to address the issue.
He emphasized the traditional date for the celebration, Jyeshtha Purnima, as enshrined in Sanatan Vedic culture and sacred texts like Skanda Purana and Brahma Purana. Despite compliance by Indian ISKCON, Deb notes non-conformance abroad, urging cessation to maintain religious sanctity and protect devotees' spiritual sentiments.
On other matters, the ex-king highlighted the need for improved facilities amid rising numbers of Rath Yatra participants, citing a stampede incident. He also addressed the longstanding restriction on non-Hindus accessing the Jagannath Puri temple, stressing that any reform must emerge from religious authorities like the Shankaracharya.
ALSO READ
Savoring Tradition: Chef Nazrul Molla's Culinary Symphony at Charcoal Bangkok
Weaving Tradition into Trend: KCPC Bandhani's Global Journey
Eri Silk: Preserving Tradition and Leading Eco-Friendly Fashion
Kolhapuri Footwear: From Tradition to Prada's Runway
Pro Govinda League Season 3 Ignites Sports and Tradition with Nationwide Flair