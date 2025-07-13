Left Menu

India and Telugu Film Industry Mourn the Loss of Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

The Telugu film industry and political figures, including former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, mourn the loss of Kota Srinivasa Rao, a notable actor and public servant, who passed away at 83. With over 750 films to his credit, Rao's contributions to cinema and public service were widely applauded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:44 IST
India and Telugu Film Industry Mourn the Loss of Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao
Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, arrives at the residence of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu film industry is in mourning following the death of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at the age of 83. Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, visited Rao's residence to pay his respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. Alongside Naidu, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his sorrow at the loss.

In a heartfelt message, Goud remarked on Rao's legendary status and his invaluable contributions to the Telugu film industry, highlighting his exceptional talent in over 750 films spanning various languages. Goud emphasized that Rao's acting brilliance and his commitment to public service made his death an irreparable loss to the community.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu echoed these sentiments in a post on platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting Rao's diverse range of unforgettable roles and expressing profound condolences to Rao's family. Chandrababu Naidu remembered Rao's public service as a former MLA and lauded his lasting impact on Indian cinema and theatre.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025