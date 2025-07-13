India and Telugu Film Industry Mourn the Loss of Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

The Telugu film industry is in mourning following the death of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at the age of 83. Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, visited Rao's residence to pay his respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. Alongside Naidu, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his sorrow at the loss.

In a heartfelt message, Goud remarked on Rao's legendary status and his invaluable contributions to the Telugu film industry, highlighting his exceptional talent in over 750 films spanning various languages. Goud emphasized that Rao's acting brilliance and his commitment to public service made his death an irreparable loss to the community.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu echoed these sentiments in a post on platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting Rao's diverse range of unforgettable roles and expressing profound condolences to Rao's family. Chandrababu Naidu remembered Rao's public service as a former MLA and lauded his lasting impact on Indian cinema and theatre.