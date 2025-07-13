Severe Floods Trigger Rescue Operations Across India

Continuous rainfall has led to severe flooding in several parts of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, particularly impacting Ghatal. On Saturday, two lives were lost due to the floods, with local authorities reporting a worrying rise in water levels at various locations. Sub-Divisional Officer Suman Biswas indicated some areas are beginning to see water recede.

The situation in Chandrakona has normalized as water levels drop, but Ghatal remains critically affected. Rescue and medical teams have been mobilized as the crisis unfolds. Tragically, the flood claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl, Sultana Khadul, while another individual remains missing from the Gishwara area.

Elsewhere, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant destruction throughout the monsoon season, with 91 reported deaths. In Madhya Pradesh, Chhatarpur district faces severe flooding, prompting active rescue operations. Nagaland's overflowing rivers have submerged villages, leading to Operation Jal Rahat 2 under the Indian Army, managing relief efforts and aiding over 3,800 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)