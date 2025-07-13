Left Menu

Congress Prepares Strategic Moves for Upcoming Monsoon Session

Sonia Gandhi calls a strategic meeting to plan for the Monsoon Parliamentary session, starting July 21. The central government will hold an all-party meeting on July 19. This session follows the pivotal Operation Sindoor. Previous sessions saw significant legislative developments including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, has summoned a meeting with the strategic group members scheduled for July 15. The agenda is to devise a framework for the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, set to commence on July 21 and conclude on August 21.

The central government, on its part, plans to organize an all-party meeting on July 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Highlighting the significance of the Monsoon session, Rijiju noted that it follows the impactful Operation Sindoor, initiated in response to a terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The previous Budget session earlier this year achieved numerous legislative feats, including the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill. The session was divided into two parts, resulting in a total of 26 sittings between both Houses. Significant dialogues concerning ministries such as Railways and Agriculture were discussed and approved.

