Madhya Pradesh CM Courts Global Investors on Dubai and Spain Tour

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh is embarking on a diplomatic tour to Dubai and Spain to woo foreign investors. His agenda includes meetings with business leaders, cultural engagements, and promoting partnerships in sectors like renewable energy and tourism, aiming to attract significant investments into the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a mission to attract foreign investment as he departs for Dubai and Spain. This overseas trip is part of a strategic effort to showcase the state's potential to international investors.

During his week-long visit, Yadav plans to engage with business leaders and cultural influencers to highlight investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He will focus on sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and tourism, areas in which the state sees significant potential for growth.

This diplomatic initiative will kick off with a series of high-stakes meetings, including a gathering at the Taj Hotel in Dubai with over 500 non-resident Indian entrepreneurs and professionals. The discussions aim to foster partnerships and encourage the diaspora's involvement in the state's development, marking a pivotal step in Yadav's investment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

