Odisha Government Pledges Support After Harrowing Student Incident

Odisha's Education Minister announced the government will cover medical expenses for a student who attempted self-immolation, protesting alleged harassment by a professor. A high-level committee is investigating, while the accused professor has been arrested. The college's principal and department head have been suspended amid ongoing inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:10 IST
Odisha Government Pledges Support After Harrowing Student Incident
Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a swift response to a chilling incident, Odisha's Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, declared on Sunday that the state government would fully finance the medical treatment of a student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. The student attempted self-immolation in protest of alleged sexual harassment by an assistant professor.

Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, during a visit to AIIMS where the victim is receiving treatment, assured that a high-level investigative committee has been established. The committee has already embarked on a fact-finding mission and promises of severe consequences based on their discoveries have been made.

The incident provoked a prompt reaction from the authorities; the principal and head of the department of FM Autonomous College in Balasore have been suspended, and the accused assistant professor, Samira Kumar Sahu, has been apprehended by law enforcement. Suspicion was confirmed upon review of complaints filed by the victim prior to her desperate act.

