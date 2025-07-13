Controversy Erupts Over 'Udaipur Files' Film Ban

Senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain expressed strong opposition to the Delhi High Court's decision to impose a stay on the release of 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder.' Criticizing the court's move, Jain termed the order as a 'total violation of the set mandates of the law,' emphasizing that such a pre-publication ban is an extreme measure in a democratic setup.

Jain, in an interview with ANI, argued against the stay, stating, 'Putting a stay on the movie is absolutely wrong. The court refused to put a stay on many movies saying it would be a violation of the freedom of speech and expression.' He questioned the rationale behind banning a movie based on a real incident, such as Kanhaiya Lal's murder, which he believes should not disturb social harmony.

The Delhi High Court ordered the stay pending a decision on a revision application by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind challenging the certification by the CBFC. The petitioners claimed that the film might disrupt communal harmony and public order. The movie delves into the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, which provoked national concern over radicalisation and communal tensions.