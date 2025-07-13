Left Menu

Jharkhand: India's New Pearl Farming Hub

Jharkhand is rapidly emerging as a pearl farming hub in India, driven by government initiatives and training programs. With a focus on skill development, the state aims to transform pearl farming into a major livelihood opportunity. Compelling economics and success stories like Budhan Singh Purty's highlight the sector's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:05 IST
Jharkhand: India's New Pearl Farming Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is positioning itself as India's premier hub for freshwater pearl farming, thanks to concerted efforts by both the state and Central governments. Comprehensive training programs and infrastructure support aim to transform this budding industry into a major source of livelihood for rural youth and farmers.

The initiative received a significant boost when the Centre announced a Rs 22 crore investment as part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, marking Hazaribagh as the state's first pearl farming cluster. This project, initially a pilot in 2019-2020, has blossomed into a robust ecosystem with specialized training centers.

Key players like Budhan Singh Purty are leading this charge. Purty, an engineer from NIT Jamshedpur, has become a beacon of success, transitioning from 5,000 mussels to a staggering 1.7 lakh. His entrepreneurial spirit exemplifies the sector's promise, showcasing the lucrative potential of pearl farming in transforming the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025