Jharkhand: India's New Pearl Farming Hub

Jharkhand is positioning itself as India's premier hub for freshwater pearl farming, thanks to concerted efforts by both the state and Central governments. Comprehensive training programs and infrastructure support aim to transform this budding industry into a major source of livelihood for rural youth and farmers.

The initiative received a significant boost when the Centre announced a Rs 22 crore investment as part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, marking Hazaribagh as the state's first pearl farming cluster. This project, initially a pilot in 2019-2020, has blossomed into a robust ecosystem with specialized training centers.

Key players like Budhan Singh Purty are leading this charge. Purty, an engineer from NIT Jamshedpur, has become a beacon of success, transitioning from 5,000 mussels to a staggering 1.7 lakh. His entrepreneurial spirit exemplifies the sector's promise, showcasing the lucrative potential of pearl farming in transforming the economic landscape.

